IN PICTURES: These are the 21 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police – including in Harrogate, Scarborough and York

By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Mar 2025, 16:05 BST
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Isaac Green, 29, from York, is wanted in connection with several offences including aggravated burglary and domestic violence

1. Isaac Green

Isaac Green, 29, from York, is wanted in connection with several offences including aggravated burglary and domestic violence Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Joshua James Richardson, 23, with links to Filey, Scarborough and Bridlington and may currently be in the Scarborough or Harwood Dale area, is wanted for breaching a domestic violence prevention order

2. Joshua James Richardson

Joshua James Richardson, 23, with links to Filey, Scarborough and Bridlington and may currently be in the Scarborough or Harwood Dale area, is wanted for breaching a domestic violence prevention order Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Brian Thexton, 48, with links to the Witton Park and Ferryhill areas of Durham as well as the Richmondshire and Hambleton areas, is wanted for recall to prison

3. Brian Thexton

Brian Thexton, 48, with links to the Witton Park and Ferryhill areas of Durham as well as the Richmondshire and Hambleton areas, is wanted for recall to prison Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Alex Shaw, 25, from Harrogate and also has links to Knaresborough, is wanted in connection with a number of assaults and stalking

4. Alex Shaw

Alex Shaw, 25, from Harrogate and also has links to Knaresborough, is wanted in connection with a number of assaults and stalking Photo: North Yorkshire Police

