The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. Isaac Green
Isaac Green, 29, from York, is wanted in connection with several offences including aggravated burglary and domestic violence Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. Joshua James Richardson
Joshua James Richardson, 23, with links to Filey, Scarborough and Bridlington and may currently be in the Scarborough or Harwood Dale area, is wanted for breaching a domestic violence prevention order Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. Brian Thexton
Brian Thexton, 48, with links to the Witton Park and Ferryhill areas of Durham as well as the Richmondshire and Hambleton areas, is wanted for recall to prison Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Alex Shaw
Alex Shaw, 25, from Harrogate and also has links to Knaresborough, is wanted in connection with a number of assaults and stalking Photo: North Yorkshire Police