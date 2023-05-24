The police.uk website has released data showing where every anti-social behaviour crime took place across Scarborough in March.

The data shows that there were 159 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of March

There have been 2169 reports of anti-social behaviour crimes throughout the last 12 months

Here are the ten streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in March 2023 according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

1 . Aberdeen Place, Scarborough There were six anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Aberdeen Place in March 2023 Photo: Google Maps

2 . Belgrave Crescent, Scarborough There were five anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Belgrave Crescent in March 2023 Photo: Google Maps

3 . St Nicholls Cliff, Scarborough There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near St Nicholls Cliff in March 2023 Photo: Google Maps

4 . Esplanade, Scarborough There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Esplanade in March 2023 Photo: Google Maps