News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman dies after royal family police escort vehicle collision
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means
We take a look at the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in Scarborough according to police figuresWe take a look at the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in Scarborough according to police figures
We take a look at the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in Scarborough according to police figures

IN PICTURES: These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in Scarborough according to police figures

The police.uk website has released data showing where every anti-social behaviour crime took place across Scarborough in March.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th May 2023, 07:00 BST

The data shows that there were 159 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of March

There have been 2169 reports of anti-social behaviour crimes throughout the last 12 months

Here are the ten streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in March 2023 according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

There were six anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Aberdeen Place in March 2023

1. Aberdeen Place, Scarborough

There were six anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Aberdeen Place in March 2023 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were five anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Belgrave Crescent in March 2023

2. Belgrave Crescent, Scarborough

There were five anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Belgrave Crescent in March 2023 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near St Nicholls Cliff in March 2023

3. St Nicholls Cliff, Scarborough

There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near St Nicholls Cliff in March 2023 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Esplanade in March 2023

4. Esplanade, Scarborough

There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Esplanade in March 2023 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3