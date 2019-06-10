Inappropriate behaviour at Alpamare water park in Scarborough

Police are investigating an 'inappropriate incident' in one of the outdoor pools at the Alpamare waterpark in Scarborough and have spoken to a man and a woman.

Officers have appealed for witnesses after reports of a man and a woman engaging in inappropriate activity in the Garden Pool on Wednesday, May 22.

Police have spoken to two suspects in relation to this matter but no arrests have been made at this moment.

A spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information from any witness that may have observed the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police You can also email adam.naylor@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190092136."