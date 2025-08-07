Incident of fraud in Whitby shop causes police to launch CCTV appeal

North Yorkshire Police would like to speak to the man and woman pictured in these CCTV images following an incident of fraud in Whitby.

The police have released two CCTV images of a man and a woman they would like to speak to in regards to the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “It happened on June 28, at Superdrug in Baxtergate when a lost debit card was used to buy goods.

“Contact us if you recognise the man or woman pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1604 Steve Mangham, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250120708 when passing on information.”