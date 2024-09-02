Information sought after bike stolen and recovered in Aislaby near Whitby

Police have appealed for information after a bike was taken from a property in Aislaby

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a theft of a bicycle in Aislaby near Whitby.

Thieves took the black, pink and silver Carrera bike from a property on Red House Lane overnight between Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 1.

It was located in the village a number of hours later.

The victim also reported that her vehicle had been entered but it is not believed any items had been taken.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the bike or anyone suspicious in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of other reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area on Sunday morning, who we have spoken to, and we would welcome any further information that could help our investigation.”

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Thompson (1417).

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240159076.