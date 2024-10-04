Information sought following criminal damage on Bunting Lea in Bridlington

Investigations are underway following three reported incidents on Bunting Lea in Bridlington last week.

The first occurred at around 2am on Saturday September 30 where it is reported that two people were pushing a scooter before they’re believed to have thrown an object at a vehicle, causing damage. A short time later, sometime between 10am and 10.30am, someone allegedly threw an item at a property, damaging a window. The third took place at around 10pm when a blue car is said to have been driven into the wall of a property multiple times before leaving the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to establish if the incidents are connected and police are appealing to anyone with any information or CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time to please call their non-emergency 101 line quoting crime reference 24*140842. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the website.