Information wanted after stolen scooter recovered by police in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 15:07 BST
Police in Scarborough are appealing for information about the theft of a 125cc sky blue scooter that occurred in Scarborough on Wreyfield Drive.

The scooter was taken from Wreyfield Drive between 7 and10pm on Thursday (January 30) and found by police on All Saints Road where it had been abandoned.

Officers believe two young white males aged between 16-17 in dark clothing were involved.

Anyone with information or who saw anyone pushing the bike between the two locations, is asked to email PC141 Brant at [email protected]

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Brant or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250018568 when passing on information.

