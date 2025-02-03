Information wanted after stolen scooter recovered by police in Scarborough
The scooter was taken from Wreyfield Drive between 7 and10pm on Thursday (January 30) and found by police on All Saints Road where it had been abandoned.
Officers believe two young white males aged between 16-17 in dark clothing were involved.
Anyone with information or who saw anyone pushing the bike between the two locations, is asked to email PC141 Brant at [email protected]
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Brant or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250018568 when passing on information.