Inspection report highlights significant concerns about the Humberside Police executive leadership team

Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison.

Humberside Police Federation said it has significant concerns about the Humberside Police executive leadership team - following the publication of the HMIC inspection report into the force.

The Federation said it thought long and hard about making a public statement on this matter, however this decision has been compounded following a meeting chaired by the executive leadership team this morning.

As such the Federation has decided to speak out. HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke expressed specific concerns about the “instability” of executive leadership in the force in a letter accompanying the inspection report.

Mr Cooke has said the leadership of the force would be kept under close scrutiny by HMICFRS.

HMIC Michelle Skeer, who oversaw the investigation into the force, said she is “concerned about a lack of stability in the chief officer team and among other senior leaders”.

She continued: “I am concerned about how this may negatively affect the force’s performance and culture now and in the future.”

Humberside Police received three “outstanding” grades across eight areas of core policing, the highest across the country, in the latest inspection report conducted by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) which was released

on Wednesday (October 16).

Jonathan Evison, Police and Crime Commissioner said “It is really encouraging to see such a positive report from HMICFRS for Humberside Police. These grades reflect the continued hard work of police officers, police staff and volunteers.

"My thanks go to everyone for their hard work and dedication to the public.

"Humberside Police remain the highest graded Police Force in the country, and that is something I am really proud of. However, as your public representative, I know there is no room for complacency, I will continue to support and challenge the force, via the Chief Constable, to ensure continuous improvement for the public and victims.”

Humberside Police were graded ‘requires improvement’ in one area - investigating crime.

Commenting on this, Mr Evison said “Over the last 12 months there has been significant improvements within Humberside Police when it comes to investigating crime. To reassure the public I can say that despite the findings in this area, Humberside is one of the top performing forces for positive outcomes.”