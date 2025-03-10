Investigation after man arrested over knife incident in Eastfield

Officers are appealing for a person who witnessed the incident to come forward

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested in Eastfield on suspicion of possessing a knife in public and a drug offence.

It happened after reports that the man had tried to board an East Yorkshire Bus on Eastway carrying a kitchen-style knife.

Police attended and searched the man who was then also arrested on suspicion of possessing class-C drugs.

He was taken into custody following the incident, which happened at around 7pm on Wednesday February 19, and was later released on bail to allow further enquiries to be completed.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We believe a member of the public witnessed the incident unfold, and we are appealing for them to come forward.

“We would also like to hear from anyone else who has yet to speak to us with information.

“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1373 Ford, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Quote reference 12250031075 when sharing information.