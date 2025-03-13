Investigation after two motorbikes stolen in Scarborough
The thefts happened on Weaponess Valley Road between 2am and 6am on Sunday March 2, and a group of several people may have been involved.
In one incident, a lock was cut from an orange KTM Duke. The motorbike was subsequently set on fire, causing it to be written off.
The fire also spread to a nearby fence and was dealt with by the fire service.
The second incident involved an orange BMW F800 which was later recovered nearby.
Police are appealing for anyone who has yet to come forward with information, including anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the Weaponess Valley Road area around the time of the incidents.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC503 Gonella,
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250037818 or 12250042478 when passing on information.