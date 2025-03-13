Investigation after two motorbikes stolen in Scarborough

Officers are appealing for information after two motorbikes were stolen in Scarborough

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about two motorcycle thefts that occurred in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thefts happened on Weaponess Valley Road between 2am and 6am on Sunday March 2, and a group of several people may have been involved.

In one incident, a lock was cut from an orange KTM Duke. The motorbike was subsequently set on fire, causing it to be written off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire also spread to a nearby fence and was dealt with by the fire service.

The second incident involved an orange BMW F800 which was later recovered nearby.

Police are appealing for anyone who has yet to come forward with information, including anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the Weaponess Valley Road area around the time of the incidents.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC503 Gonella,

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250037818 or 12250042478 when passing on information.