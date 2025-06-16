Investigation into deaths of two Scarborough men in Gatesgarth Close concludes
Post-mortem tests have shown that both men died from natural causes. This means that there will be no further involvement by the police in relation to their deaths.
Work to examine the two properties in Gatesgarth Close concluded last week and the tests carried out confirmed that there were no environmental factors that could have contributed to their deaths.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said; “Once again our thanks go to local residents for their patience and understanding during the period of disruption and uncertainty while we worked at the scene.
“Our thoughts remain with the families of the deceased.”