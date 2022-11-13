On the evening of Sunday November 13, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called to a fire at The Byways, in Crossgates.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from an upstairs window on the drive side.

The cause is yet to be confirmed by crews.

Fire crew used breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “When we arrived there was a well developed fire coming out of the window, that’s as much as we know at the moment. “We had a crew from Pickering, Malton, Filey and two from Scarborough. “A fire investigation is currently in process to try and determine hopefully the cause of it.”

An ambulance was also at the scene but there were no injuries.

An ambulance was also at the scene but there were no injuries.

The Scarborough News will follow with updates.

