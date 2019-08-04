Jail for Liana Bailey, who stamped on her friend's head as the two were drinking at her Scarborough flat

A woman who repeatedly stamped on her friend’s head in an attack at her flat has been jailed for 15 months.

Liana Bailey, 23, sobbed uncontrollably in the dock and appeared to collapse to the floor as judge Simon Hickey told her that the seriousness of the attack on December 12 last year meant only prison would suffice.

York Crown Court heard that Bailey and the victim, who was named in court, were having a drink at Bailey’s flat in Scarborough when things turned ugly.

Bailey started throwing “objects” around, then walked up to the victim and threw her to the floor, said prosecutor Rob Galley.

She then stamped on the side of the victim’s face “five or six times” as the stricken woman tried in vain to protect herself. Bailey then went to a neighbour’s house, leaving the victim “in shock and pain”.

The victim called her father who came to the flat and took her to Scarborough Hospital. Her injuries included a 3cm cut to her eyebrow which required four sutures and left permanent scarring.

The blows to her face had also caused slight skin breakage around her cheek and a “superficial” 4cm cut to her forehead, along with pain to one side of her face and bruising to her elbow.

Bailey, of St Leonard’s Crescent, was arrested and hauled in for questioning. She claimed she had “lashed out” because the victim had been “ranting and raving”, said Mr Galley.

Bailey was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and admitted the offence. She appeared for sentence on Friday.

The court heard that although Bailey had no previous convictions, she did have a caution for battery to her name from December 2013.

David Camidge, for Bailey, said she was “ashamed” of her behaviour.

Judge Mr Hickey said he had noted that Bailey had been using alcohol since she was 14 years’ old and started taking cannabis and cocaine later in life.

She was jailed for 15 months.