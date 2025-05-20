Jailed former Scarborough children's home worker gets more time behind bars for historic sex offence

John William Laister, 83, of no fixed address, currently residing in Full Sutton Prison where he is serving an 12-year sentence for similar crimes, was jailed at York Crown Court on Tuesday May 20, 2025..

A former house parent at a Scarborough children’s home has had a further 18 months added to his sentence for sexually abusing a child in his care in the 1970s.

John William Laister, 83, of no fixed address, currently residing in Full Sutton Prison where he is serving an 12-year sentence for similar crimes, was jailed at York Crown Court on Tuesday May 20, 2025.

He previously pleaded guilty on February 4, 2025 to indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14 years.

Laister was previously employed as a house parent at May Lodge children's home in Scarborough, during which Laister entered the room of a boy resident and sexually assaulted him.

The victim has lived with this for over 50 years and recently found the courage to report the abuse to the police.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ali Morris, from our Non-recent Abuse Investigation Team, said: "It was Laister's job to ensure that his victim lived in a safe and secure environment, instead he abused the trust placed in him and sought the vulnerable victim out for his own selfish, sexual gratification.

"The victim was highly vulnerable, he was having to navigate the care system, he did not have a mother or father he could confide in. He was sexually assaulted by the defendant, whose job it was to look after the wellbeing and welfare of children in the home. The defendant would have been well aware of the victim’s background and vulnerability and saw him as easy prey.

"I want to praise the victim for his bravery in coming forward and reporting this awful abuse that has had a detrimental effect on his whole life. I sincerely hope the outcome at court offers him some form of closure.

“I hope this outcome also gives other victims the courage to come forward, it's never too late and we will do all we can to get justice."

Reporting rape and sexual abuse - no matter how long ago it happened

Make a report via the NYP website or call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response.

IDAS is an independent charity that supports victims of sexual violence and abuse regardless of whether you have reported it to the police. Sexual Violence Help and Advice

Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline for advice on 0808 800 5000. Adult victims of non-recent sexual abuse can also get in touch for support.

Childline is available for young people on 0800 1111or at Childline

Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC)

If you prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger, can contact North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), on 0330 223 0362 or visit acerhousesarc.co.uk

You can also contact the Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire at supportingvictims.org or call 01609 643100.