James Connors: Wanted man with links to Malton on the run for more than a year

Officers have issued a fresh appeal to find James Connors, now 31, who has been recalled to prison after breaching his curfew.

North Yorkshire Police began their search to find the wanted man, who has links to Malton and Bradford, in November 2021.

Despite an appeal last year, he “unfortunately remains at large,” a police spokesperson said.

James Connors, pictured, has been wanted by police for more than a year. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)