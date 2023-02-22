James Connors: Wanted man with links to Malton on the run for more than a year
A man who has been on the run for more than a year is still wanted by police.
By George Buksmann
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers have issued a fresh appeal to find James Connors, now 31, who has been recalled to prison after breaching his curfew.
North Yorkshire Police began their search to find the wanted man, who has links to Malton and Bradford, in November 2021.
Despite an appeal last year, he “unfortunately remains at large,” a police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference number 12180067209.