Key witness sought after shop theft near Wilko in Scarborough town centre
A key witness is being sought by police after a shop theft in Scarborough town centre.
North Yorkshire Police said the witness may have seen someone discard stolen property to the side of Wilko’s next to some bins in the Aberdeen Terrace car park at around 3.30pm on Wednesday February 8.
The witness spoke with officers at the time but left the scene before providing a statement.
Officers are now urging anyone who believes they are the witness or saw what happened to come forward.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and ask for PC Levi Cox.
Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 12230024048 when providing details.