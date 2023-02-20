Key witness sought after shop theft near Wilko in Scarborough town centre

North Yorkshire Police said the witness may have seen someone discard stolen property to the side of Wilko’s next to some bins in the Aberdeen Terrace car park at around 3.30pm on Wednesday February 8.

The witness spoke with officers at the time but left the scene before providing a statement.

Officers are now urging anyone who believes they are the witness or saw what happened to come forward.

North Yorkshire Police said the theft happened in Scarborough town centre.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and ask for PC Levi Cox.