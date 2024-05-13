Knife bin placed at Bridlington Police Station in bid to tackle knife crime

The knife bins will be placed at stations across the area

Humberside Police is supporting the national campaign to tackle knife crime – Operation Sceptre.

During this week, May 13-19 , there will be an opportunity to surrender any knives, bladed weapons, and offensive weapons into police stations across the region.

Following legislation, brought in on July 14 2021, it is illegal to own certain items including knuckle dusters, zombie knives and throwing stars – even within a private dwelling.

Knife bins will be placed outside of the following stations: Goole, Bridlington, Grimsby, Barton, Pocklington, Clough Road, Osborne Street, Beverley, and Scunthorpe.

Superintendent Jenny Bristow who is leading this May’s operation said: “Operation Sceptre is rolled out across the country twice a year with an aim to reduce the number of people carrying weapons, especially young people.

“Knife crime presents very real dangers and puts people at risk of serious harm.

“I want to make it clear to people that there are no questions asked, they can take a knife, or other weapon, to any of the mentioned stations and simply go in and deposit it in the knife bin.

"There are no forms to complete, and no one should need to make any record of you being there.

“We just want to get as many unused knives and weapons out of circulation as possible, so that they cannot get into the wrong hands and be used in crime.

“I am also wishing to reassure the public that we do not have an escalating knife problem in our area, but it is vital to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime, one young life saved through this scheme is worth everything.”

Inspector Gary Wilson, supporting the operation, added: “We will be providing knife bins throughout the week in a number of police stations across the force, where members of the public can anonymously and safely hand in weapons to remove these from our streets.

“Our officers will be conducting weapon sweeps throughout our force area, with proactive patrols attending local places of education to speak to young people about the dangers of carrying knives.