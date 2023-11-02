Landowners and farmers across Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale urged to watch out for poachers

Officers have urged landowners and farmers across Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale to beware of poachers.

It’s the time of year where North Yorkshire Police see an increase in poaching offences and their Rural Task Force is tasked with looking after rural crime.

There’s a perception that poaching is a gentle nuisance committed by loveable rogues. Nothing could be further from the truth in 2023.

Officers say that they know from working closely with rural communities that poaching causes real concern, massive damage to crops and livestock and often includes the illegal use of weapons and dogs.

It’s a very threatening, damaging and cruel crime, and North Yorkshire Police say they are determined to stamp it out.

If you do see a rural and/or poaching offence taking place, you should contact the police as soon as you see an offence on 999.

Do not approach the offenders.

If possible, try and take descriptions of the offenders and their dogs and any details of suspect vehicles present.

North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force officers are working hard to reduce poaching by working even more closely with neighbouring forces to catch offenders and share intelligence.

Extending the preventative measures we use to help us keep offenders away from certain areas. They will be using more of these legal powers in more of North Yorkshire and using tough legislation around hare coursing.

North Yorkshire Police are also training all their officers, PCSOs and control room staff on how to deal with hare coursing offences.

To report a rural offence, visit the North Yorkshire Police website and click ‘Report it’ or call 101.