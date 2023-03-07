Large amount of old £20 notes taken during Holbeck Avenue burglary in Scarborough

It happened at Holbeck Manor on Holbeck Avenue between the hours of 3 and 6pm on Wednesday February 22.

A large amount of old £20 notes were taken, and officers believe that the suspect(s) gained entry to the property via a window.

Police are yet to identify a suspect(s), so are requesting assistance from the public to help with their enquiries, including anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity at the property on the afternoon of Wednesday February 22.

They would particularly like to hear from any businesses who have been offered payment for goods in old £20 notes.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1971 Calderwood.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.