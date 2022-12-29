Firefighters battled through the night against the huge fire at Marine Residence on Belmont Road, which is now believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said three crews from Scarborough, Filey and Robin Hood’s Bay were called to the blaze at 2.51am, which affected “multiple levels”.

A large cannabis farm has since been discovered at the scene of the fire, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Scarborough News.

Firefighters worked through the night to battle the flames. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)

Investigating officers have concluded that the cause of the fire was electrical and there is evidence that people had been staying inside the disused hotel to cultivate cannabis plants, which will be recovered by police.

Firefighters used an aerial platform and three 45mm jets from outside the building to battle the flames. A safety cordon was put in place on Belmont Road in South Cliff, which leads to Esplanade, as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

A fire service spokesperson said crews used breathing apparatus to tackle the fire inside the building.

North Yorkshire Police said it could take up to two days for the fire to be completely extinguished, with fire crews returning to the scene during the day to put out pockets of flames.

North Yorkshire Police have uncovered a large cannabis farm at the scene of the fire. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)

Belmont Road remained closed this morning as firefighters continued working at the scene to carry out further checks.

An investigation has now been launched into who is behind the cannabis factory, officers confirmed.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or report via the North Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference number 12220229340.

Information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Northern Powergrid said electricity was unexpectedly cut to roughly 40 properties in the YO11 2AA area, with power restored at around 12pm. National Grid Gas also attended.