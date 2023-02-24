Large cannabis haul seized by police in Ryedale after tip-off from public
A large quantity of drugs have been seized by police in Ryedale after a tip-off from a member of the public.
By George Buksmann
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
North Yorkshire Police said Ryedale’s Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle after receiving information on Thursday February 23.
A large amount of cannabis in sealed bags was discovered by officers in the vehicle and the driver was later arrested and remains in police custody.
A police spokesperson said: “A good afternoon’s work team, well done. Thanks to those that assisted with information that enabled this to happen.”