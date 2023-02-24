News you can trust since 1882
Large cannabis haul seized by police in Ryedale after tip-off from public

A large quantity of drugs have been seized by police in Ryedale after a tip-off from a member of the public.

By George Buksmann
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

North Yorkshire Police said Ryedale’s Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle after receiving information on Thursday February 23.

A large amount of cannabis in sealed bags was discovered by officers in the vehicle and the driver was later arrested and remains in police custody.

A police spokesperson said: “A good afternoon’s work team, well done. Thanks to those that assisted with information that enabled this to happen.”

The cannabis haul was seized by officers. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)