Large clock and several war medals stolen in Whitby burglary
The incident occured between 5.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, March 8, at a property near Station Road and Summerfield Lane.
North Yokshire Police are particularly appealing for information about anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.
The suspect(s) are thought to have arrived on foot before using a crowbar to force entry to the property before leaving via the local cinder track. It is believed that they may have been carrying a distinct orange Sainsbury's carrier bag with an elephant on it.
Various items were stolen from the property, including a large clock and several war medals similar to the image provided.
Those with any information that could assist the investigation, or any CCTV footage that may be linked to this incident, should email [email protected] Alternatively, people can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for James Turner, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250042153 when passing on information.