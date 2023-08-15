Large number of vehicles broken into in Pickering as police urge residents not to report to Facebook

A large number of vehicles broken into in Pickering as police urge residents to report incidents to them and not to post them on Facebook.

This morning, North Yorkshire Police have issued advice following a large number of reports from Pickering resident’s that their vehicles have either been broken into or attempts have been made to break into them overnight from yesterday, Monday, August 14 and today, Tuesday, August 15.

Officers are asking residents to to get in touch if you have any footage including CCTV or ring doorbells of any suspicious activity in this area.

If you experience any issues or see anything suspicious, you can contact the police on 999 if the incident is still ongoing or 101 for non-emergency.

Officers are also asking residents to always report any incidents to North Yorkshire Police rather than Facebook so they can identify victims and carry out lines of enquiry.

Posting footage on social media platforms could affect the investigation and it could potentially prevent those responsible from facing criminal charges.

North Yorkshire Police have issued the following advice to keep your vehicle, and what’s in it, safe.

Officers say to always lock it, whether fuelling up or popping back into your house to get something.

If your vehicle has wing mirrors that fold in automatically when locked, make sure you lock it properly. Criminal gangs are looking for vehicles like these where the wing mirrors are still out because it is clear to them that the vehicle has been left unlocked.

Close windows and the sun roof to prevent ‘fishing’ as leaving windows and the sunroof open invites fishing for items through the gap by hand or with, say, a bent coat hanger, which could also be used to unlock a door for them to get in.

Secure your number plates with tamper-resistant screws as the easiest way to change the identity of a stolen vehicle or avoid speeding tickets and parking tickets is to fit stolen number plates. Using security screws to attach your vehicle’s number plates makes it harder for thieves to get your number.

Stolen wheels are valuable, either as parts or for their scrap value so using locking wheel nuts reduces the risk of your vehicle’s wheels being stolen.

Anything left on roof-racks, tailgate racks, holiday top boxes or in tool chests are easily stolen when the vehicle is parked.

The use of cable locks, padlocks and self-locking tools chests, which are secured to the vehicle, makes them more secure, but still, don’t leave things in them if you can avoid it.

Your mobile phone, coins for the car park, sunglasses, packs of medication or other items that can earn quick cash are irresistible to the opportunist thief.

Remember, the cost of replacing a window is often much more than that of what’s stolen. And it should go without saying that wallets, handbags, purses and credit cards should never be left in an unattended vehicle.

Leaving sat nav mounts, suction cup marks on windows or cables on view gives it away that you have left a Sat Nav, smartphone or other device in your car, even if they can’t see the Sat Nav or iPad they might still break in to see if it’s stored in the car, out of sight.

If you have to leave tools in a van overnight, it’s a good idea to mark them clearly with your name / company name and address using paint pens and seal with a clear lacquer spray.

Alternatively, you can use a variety of other property marking systems as items that are clearly marked are less desirable and more difficult to sell on.

Consider using a lockable cabinet within your van to store tools – a number of security rated products are available and small cameras are also designed to record inside vehicles.

You can also take photographs of items of value, make a note of the serial numbers and consider registering them online at a property register site.