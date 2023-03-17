Large police cordon around Scalby Tennis Courts area after incident
A police cordon has been put up around Newby and Scalby Village Hall and Scalby Tennis Courts.
By Louise Perrin
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 09:21 GMT
Six police vehicles and around a dozen officers are currently at the scene, including specialist investigative teams and detectives.
The cordon covers the area from Station Road along Scalby Road and includes the village hall car park, where the majority of police activity is located.
North Yorkshire Police have been approached for further information and the story will be updated once this is received.