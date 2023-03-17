News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
38 minutes ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
2 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
3 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
14 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned

Large police cordon around Scalby Tennis Courts area after incident

A police cordon has been put up around Newby and Scalby Village Hall and Scalby Tennis Courts.

By Louise Perrin
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 09:21 GMT

Six police vehicles and around a dozen officers are currently at the scene, including specialist investigative teams and detectives.

The cordon covers the area from Station Road along Scalby Road and includes the village hall car park, where the majority of police activity is located.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police have been approached for further information and the story will be updated once this is received.

A large police presence is in place at Newby and Scalby Village Hall
A large police presence is in place at Newby and Scalby Village Hall
A large police presence is in place at Newby and Scalby Village Hall
Most Popular
Read More
Police take steps to address anti-social behaviour at Seamer Road Retail Park in...
The majority of activity is located in the village hall car park
The majority of activity is located in the village hall car park
The majority of activity is located in the village hall car park
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The area around the tennis court has been cordoned off
The area around the tennis court has been cordoned off
The area around the tennis court has been cordoned off
Around a dozen officers are currently at the scene
Around a dozen officers are currently at the scene
Around a dozen officers are currently at the scene