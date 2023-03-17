Six police vehicles and around a dozen officers are currently at the scene, including specialist investigative teams and detectives.

The cordon covers the area from Station Road along Scalby Road and includes the village hall car park, where the majority of police activity is located.

North Yorkshire Police have been approached for further information and the story will be updated once this is received.

A large police presence is in place at Newby and Scalby Village Hall

The majority of activity is located in the village hall car park

The area around the tennis court has been cordoned off