Two people are in police custody following a drugs raid in Whitby.

Whitby Safer Neighbourhood Team and Response Officers executed a warrant today, at an address in Sleights, after disruption activity around drugs supply in the Whitby District.

Image: North Yorkshire Police

A large quantity of class A and class B Drugs were also seized.

Occupants of the address are currently in Police Custody helping with enquiries.

Image: North Yorkshire Police

Image: North Yorkshire Police