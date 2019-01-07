Laser pen shone at police helicopter in Bridlington - and this is why it was flying on Saturday night

Police are investigating reports that a laser pen was shone at its helicopter while it was flying above Bridlington on Saturday night.

The helicopter was called to help in the search for a missing girl, who was eventually found safe and well.

But police are investigating the laser allegation, which they have said is a 'very serious incident'.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "No ill effects were reported from the crew other than being dazzled by the laser and luckily on this occasion there was no substantial impact on the helicopter.

"This is a very serious incident and we would appeal for anyone that knows anything about this incident to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 621 of January 5.

"People who target transport operators with laser devices could be jailed for up to five years under The Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill, which was published in December 2017."