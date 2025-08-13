Legacy Funeral Directors case: East Yorkshire man faces 65 charges in court

Robert Bush, formerly of Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, has appeared at Hull Crown Court on August 13 and did not enter any pleas to the offences he is charged with in connection to the Legacy Independent Funeral Directors investigation.

He has been charged with the following:

• 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial in relation to the recovery of the deceased from the premise on Hessle Road between April 2023 and March 2024

• 30 counts of fraud by false representation in relation to the deceased recovered at the Hessle Road premise who should have been cremated, and their families advised they had been and provided with ashes between April 2023 and March 2024

• One count of fraud by false representation in relation to either families provided with ashes of their loved ones, with ashes identified as their loved one later found at the premise, or families not receiving any ashes at all between August 2017 and March 2024

• Two counts of fraud by false representation

• One count of theft from charities between 1 September, 2017 and 6 March, 2023

• One count of fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans between 23 May, 2012 and 6 March, 2024

He has been bailed from court with conditions until an adjournment on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

North Yorkshire Police are unable to provide any further details or information at this time to ensure judicial proceedings are not jeopardised. Further comment will be made available on conclusion of all court hearings.

Victim Support continues to be available for anyone affected by the incident.

If you require support, you can contact them by calling 0808 28 111 36.