Legacy Funeral Directors: East Yorkshire man pleads guilty to 36 charges but denies 31

Bush has been bailed from court with conditions until his trial at Sheffield Crown Court on October 5 2026 for the offences he has pleaded not guilty to.

Robert Bush, formerly of Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, has appeared at Hull Crown Court this afternoon (October 15), and entered both guilty and not guilty pleas to the offences he is charged with in connection to the Legacy Independent Funeral Directors investigation.

As read out in court, he has been charged with and has pleaded not guilty to:

• Thirty counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial in relation to the recovery of the deceased from the premise on Hessle Road between April 2023 and March 2024

• One count of theft from charities between 1 September, 2017 and 6 March, 2023

As read out in court, he has been charged with and has pleaded guilty to:

• Thirty counts of fraud by false representation in relation to the deceased recovered at the Hessle Road premise who should have been cremated, and their families advised they had been and provided with ashes between April 2023 and March 2024

• One count of fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans between 23 May, 2012 and 6 March, 2024

• One count of fraud by false representation in relation to either families provided with ashes of their loved ones, with ashes identified as their loved one later found at the premise, or families not receiving any ashes at all between August 2017 and March 2024

• Four counts of fraud by false representation in relation to ashes provided to families following loss in pregnancy, with one of the unborn being recovered from the premises. These families were provided with ashes between August 2017 and March 2024.

A police spokesperson said: “He has been bailed from court with conditions until his trial at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday October 5, 2026 for the offences he has pleaded not guilty to.

“We are unable to provide any further details or information at this time to ensure judicial proceedings are not jeopardised. Further comment will be made available on conclusion of all court hearings, at which time the offences he has pleaded guilty to will also be dealt with.

“Victim Support continues to be available for anyone affected by the incident. If you require support, you can contact them by calling 0808 28 111 36.”