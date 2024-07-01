Legacy Funeral Directors update: Humberside Police identify 163 families affected by the 'complex investigation'

163 families have now been identified and officers have been contacting them to provide an update and discuss the options available to them. Photo: Humberside Police

As the multifaceted investigation into Legacy Funeral Directors continues, discussions around the repatriation of the ashes recovered from the Hessle Road premise have now begun to take place with a number of families.

In April, after working closely with forensic scientists and specialists, it was determined that Humberside Police would not be able to extract any DNA from the ashes.

This was due to the high temperature required to carry out a cremation, the DNA would have been broken down and degraded to such a level, that a meaningful DNA profile could not be recovered to provide any identification.

Since then, comprehensive enquiries and detailed work has been carried out from documentation found with individual ashes and at the premise, to potentially identify and locate next of kins.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: “Over the last two weeks, my officers have been making contact with the families identified as part of the investigation.

“This has been to provide an update as to the ashes recovered and to also arrange personal meetings with them, to offer further support and discuss in detail the process that has taken place and the options available to them.

“We have waited to provide this update publicly until initial contact could be made, as understandably the families are our priority and the information is personal and private to them.

“The meetings began last week and will take time to complete, with both my officers and support staff from Hull City Council and East Riding Council in attendance, to offer care and assistance to families.

“Some families may want to receive the ashes, and others may not, there is no right or wrong answer and the impact and affect it will have will differ for each individual family, but it should not be underestimated and we will do all we can to support those throughout what is an incredibly difficult time.

“If you have not received a call from us in regards to the ashes recovered, but you have concerns or feel impacted by any element of the ongoing investigation, support is available via Victim Support’s 24-hour independent helpline on 0808 281 1136, and I would you encourage to please get in touch.

