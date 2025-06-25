Legacy Independent Funeral Directors investigation: Man in court charged with 63 offences

No plea was required to be entered at this court hearing and the case has been committed to Hull Crown Court for a first hearing on Wednesday, 13 August.

Robert Bush, formerly of Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, has appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court this morning (June 25) charged with 63 offences in connection to the Legacy Independent Funeral Directors investigation.

As read out in court, Robert Bush has been charged with 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial and 30 counts of fraud by false representation in relation to the families of the deceased recovered from the funeral premises as detailed above.

All 60 charges date between April 20, 2023 and March 6, 2024.

One of theft from charities between September 1, 2017 and March 6, 2024.

One of fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans between May 23, 2012 and March 6, 2024.

One of fraud by false representation in relation to human ashes between August 1, 2017 and March 6, 2024.

No plea was required to be entered at this court hearing and the case has been committed to Hull Crown Court for a first hearing on Wednesday, August 13. He has been bailed from court with conditions until this date.

Victim Support continues to be available for anyone affected by the incident. Those who require support can contact them by calling 0808 28 111 36.