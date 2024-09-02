Life-saving drug administered by North Yorkshire Police officers in Scarborough

Officers administered the drug after being alerted to an unresponsive couple in June

North Yorkshire Police has highlighted how they are using Naloxone nasal spray to save lives.

Naloxone is the emergency antidote used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

If administered within 15 minutes of an opioid overdose, it can restore normal breathing to a person if it has slowed or stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main cause of premature death among people who use drugs in the UK is drug overdose.

The fast acting drug is credited with saving seven lives in the county

Many of the reported deaths could potentially have been avoided if Naloxone had been administered, which buys more time for medical intervention by ambulance and hospital teams.

Since North Yorkshire Police began its voluntary training programme and roll-out to Neighbourhood Policing and Response officers on April 23 this year, 140 officers have been issued with Naloxone.

Danny Stannard, Harm Reduction Officer, Local Policing Support, said: “More than double that number of officers will be taking part in upcoming training sessions in September and October, which will ensure the spread of Naloxone trained officers will cover every part of the force area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also very proud to confirm that since the roll-out of this life saving piece of kit, Naloxone has been used to good effect seven times.”

The drug buys time until medical intervention can be sought

Included among these life-saving interventions were a man and woman in Scarborough during the early hours of June 29.

Officers were called to carry out a welfare check on the couple who were located asleep together outside a pub.

After numerous attempts to wake the couple, the decision was taken to administer Naloxone by one of the newly trained officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stannard said: I have viewed the body worn video footage, and the effect that the nasal spray has on the couple is dramatic.

Specially trained officers carry the drug across the county

“The man, who only moments earlier had been displaying the classis signs of someone in a potentially serious overdose situation, was quickly able to sit up and speak with officers while an ambulance was on the way.

“You can see from these still images taken from the footage, the effect that Naloxone has had on the man:

“These examples, as well as the others, demonstrate the real need for Naloxone provision in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only does it save lives, but it also further demonstrates to the public that first and foremost, the police are here to care for everyone, including some of the most vulnerable people living within our communities.”

Craig Bosomworth, Harm Reduction Strategic Lead, North Yorkshire Horizons & Public Health, said: “We have made great strides during the past year to progress the roll-out of Naloxone to North Yorkshire Police officers.

“As part of their patrols, front line officers often encounter incidents involving potential drug overdoses.

“Thanks to the training sessions and issuing Naloxone to the officers, they can now recognise the symptoms and confidently administer the life-saving nasal spray while an ambulance is on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get professional support for drug and alcohol related issues

Drink Drug Hubwebsite www.drinkdrughub.co.uk

North Yorkshire Rise– young people's specialist drug and alcohol service- freephone 08000 14 14 80 (option 2) – www.humankindcharity.org.uk/service/nyrise/

North Yorkshire Horizons- adult specialist drug and alcohol service - freephone 08000 14 14 80 – www.nyhorizons.org.uk/

City of York Drug and Alcohol Service- https://www.changegrowlive.org/york/info

FRANK helpline and information - https://www.talktofrank.com/