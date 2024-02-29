'Like a scene from a Tarantino movie': Man sentenced for part in Scarborough casino violence

Opera House Casino where the incident took place

Craig Andrew Smythe, 36, of Glacier Lane, Eastfield, Scarborough, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, after previously pleading guilty to affray and section 20 wounding without intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The victim of the affray was Christopher Bowes, 52, Trafalgar Square, Scarborough, who had bitten part of Smythe’s left ear off.

In retaliation, Smythe threw a drinking glass at Bowes’ head causing a serious cut.

Christopher Bowes was sentenced for his part in the incident in December

Detective Constable Steve Monty, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “The level of violence displayed in this incident was truly horrific.

"It more like a scene from a Quentin Tarantino movie than what you would expect in a licenced premise in Scarborough.”

Bowes was jailed for five years on December 1 last year after being found guilty of section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The victim of the wounding without intent was an innocent bystander, a local woman who was aged 19 at the time.

A piece of the shattered glass pierced her padded jacket and caused a deep cut in her upper arm.

All three required emergency hospital treatment for their injuries.

The Victim Personal Statement from the innocent bystander read: “I have not been inside the casino since.

"I never thought anything like this would happen to me.

"I don’t like going out socially and don’t like noisy, boisterous places.

“I was allergic to the stitches that were put in my arm, so I now have a permanent mark.

"On holiday in August last year, I was conscious and had to cover my scar.

“I am very nervous around people who are arguing or being aggressive.

"I was not involved in this argument but still got injured.

“This is something which just shows you can be in the wrong place.”

Detective Monty added: “My thoughts go to the innocent young woman who was caught in the crossfire of this incident.

“To end up in hospital and having to attend court as a victim and witness is awful.