North Yorkshire Police said four hooded suspects are believed to have stolen the Peugeot Boxer from Lythe Church of England Primary School, near Whitby, at 9.30pm on January 18.

The village school had only just replaced the minibus two months ago after the previous vehicle was stolen in March last year.

However, headteacher Lisa Armstrong has vowed the school will not be beaten.

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV stills of four hooded suspects. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

“I am beyond angry and filled with disbelief at the actions of people who feel able to steal from children and disrupt the life of a primary school,” she said in a newsletter to parents.

“But we have been uplifted by the way everyone has immediately rallied together, looking after each other and planning solutions.”

Officers said the minibus is thought to have been driven north out of the village, along the A174 and that an investigation is ongoing.

It was later seen on CCTV at Flatts Lane at around 11pm the same night.

The minibus, which was stolen by thieves.

Staff at the school have told The Scarborough News that the theft will deprive pupils of learning opportunities outside the classroom.

Pupils at the school have already offered to help fundraise with cake sales, while Esk Moors Active has offered the school use of its bus in the meantime.

The white Peugeot Boxer has the registration HX67 BWF, with Lythe CEVC Primary School on both sides of it.

Residents who live in the area with CCTV footage of anyone acting suspiciously are being urged to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Sergeant Gareth Gilleard.

