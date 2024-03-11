Malton appeal: Man wanted in connection with criminal damage incident at Tang's Delight Chinese take away

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for anyone who may be able to help with their enquiries to get in touch.

It happened at Tang's Delight Chinese take away at 3am on March 8 when a man climbed onto the roof of the property causing damage.

A woman who witnessed the man on the roof is urged to contact the police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] .

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jane Jones.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.