Malton appeal: Man wanted in connection with criminal damage incident at Tang's Delight Chinese take away

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about criminal damage that occurred in the Wells Lane/Castlegate area of Malton.
By Louise French
Published 11th Mar 2024, 09:04 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for anyone who may be able to help with their enquiries to get in touch.North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for anyone who may be able to help with their enquiries to get in touch.
North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for anyone who may be able to help with their enquiries to get in touch.

It happened at Tang's Delight Chinese take away at 3am on March 8 when a man climbed onto the roof of the property causing damage.

A woman who witnessed the man on the roof is urged to contact the police as soon as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] .

Most Popular

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jane Jones.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240042550.