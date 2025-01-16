Malton: CCTV appeal following theft from Morrisons on Castlegate
Police in Malton have issued a CCTV image of woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of £160 of goods from the Morrisons store on Castlegate.
The incident took place at 10.30am on Wednesday December 18 2024.
Email [email protected] if you can help identify the woman or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240230780 when passing on information.