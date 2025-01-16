Malton: CCTV appeal following theft from Morrisons on Castlegate

By Louise French
Published 16th Jan 2025, 08:58 BST
Police are asking for help to identify the woman in the imagePolice are asking for help to identify the woman in the image
Police are asking for help to identify the woman in the image
Police in Malton have issued a CCTV image of woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of £160 of goods from the Morrisons store on Castlegate.

The incident took place at 10.30am on Wednesday December 18 2024.

Email [email protected] if you can help identify the woman or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240230780 when passing on information.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice