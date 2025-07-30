Malton man arrested following cross-county high speed pursuit

A 39-year-old man from Malton was arrested following the pursuit

A 39-year-old Malton man has been arrested near his hometown in connection with a high-speed police pursuit from the Selby area.

The incident began at around 9.40pm on Tuesday (July 29) when a white Audi A3 car made off from Roads Policing Officers on the A1041 near Camblesforth.

The car initially headed east over the Humberside Police border where it evaded a stinger device.

At 9.55pm, it was re-sighted on the A614 just prior to Shiptonthorpe as it came back towards North Yorkshire via Tibthorpe and Wetwang.

With a whole range of police teams called in to support the operation, including a police helicopter, a stinger device was successfully deployed at North Grimston at 10.14pm which deflated all four tyres.

The car came to stop in Norton four minutes later.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Malton, was arrested while still in the vehicle.

He was taken into custody for questioning on suspicion of failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving, and driving whilst unfit through drink and drugs.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation, are urged to come forward as soon as possible.

This includes any sighting of a suspect, believed to be a man, who ran from the scene in Norton at around 10.20pm.

Anyone who can help should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Quote reference number 12250140968 when providing details.