Malton man found guilty of murdering his ex-partner

Vincent Morgan, a serial domestic violence perpetrator, has been found guilty of the murder of Lisa Welford in April of this year.

Despite pleading not guilty, Morgan, 47, of Chandlers Wharf in Malton, was found guilty of murdering Ms Welford, 49, at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday (December 2).

At 11.39pm, on the evening of Wednesday April 24, North Yorkshire Police were contacted by the ambulance service about a woman trapped in the River Derwent at Malton in North Yorkshire.

On arrival officers found Ms Welford in the river and Morgan on the riverbank claiming that she had jumped into the water.

Lisa Welford was described as a strong, caring woman by friends.

Ms Welford was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where it was found she was suffering from head injuries, a bleed on the brain, fractured ribs, a fractured collar bone and a severely fractured femur.

She was pronounced dead at 7.30am on Thursday April 25.

Ms Welford’s numerous and severe injuries, combined with the low-growing branches at the scene, would have made it impossible for her to jump into the river as claimed by Morgan.

CCTV uncovered as part of the police investigation, shows Ms Welford walking unaided, without any sign of injury, towards the river that evening.

Morgan, described as a violent and controlling man by a previous partner, had a long history of physical abuse against Ms Welford.

At the time of the murder, he was subject to his third Domestic Violence Prevention Order (DVPO) and was on police bail under the condition that he had no contact with her.

He was initially arrested at the scene for breach of this DVPO, then later arrested and charged with Ms Welford’s murder.

Morgan was also charged with two counts of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (AOBH) against Ms Welford, for both of which he has also been found guilty.

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page, who led the investigation, said: “North Yorkshire Police welcome the verdict today and our thoughts are with Lisa’s family.

“We work extremely hard to protect victims of domestic abuse from harm and pursue those responsible.

“If you are a victim or are worried that a friend or family member may be, please reach out – there is support available.

“North Yorkshire Police have a dedicated Domestic Abuse Team who work closely with our partners to help victims and survivors of abuse.

“Separating from someone who is controlling can be a difficult and dangerous time for people living with domestic abuse and we recommend that victims reach out for support.

“North Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following this tragedy.

“North Yorkshire Police work quietly and confidentially with many agencies and professionals, help will always be there for those in abusive relationships, in ways that work with them to keep them safe.”