Malton man who died in A64 collision named by police

By Louise French
Published 21st Oct 2025, 08:32 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 08:32 BST
The man died at the sceneplaceholder image
The man died at the scene
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the A64 near York on Monday (October 20).

The collision happened at approximately 2.50am on Monday morning on the eastbound carriageway of the A64 between the junctions with the A1036 (Tadcaster Road) and the A19 (Fulford Interchange).

Most Popular

It involved a white Ford Transit Connect van which collided with a stationary Volvo HGV which was parked in a layby at the side of the carriageway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the transit van died at the scene of the collision.

He has been named as Scott Proudlock, 43, who was from the Malton area.

The HGV driver was uninjured and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

The A64 was closed in both directions for a time to allow for collision investigation work and recovery to take place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the transit van prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Chris Garbutt.

Quote reference 12250198149 when passing on information.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice