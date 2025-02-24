Malton pensioner convicted of sexually abusing two young girls

Hull Crown Court

A paedophilic man who sexually abused two young girls has been found guilty of multiple sex offences after a jury returned a unanimous verdict at Hull Crown Court on Thursday February 13.

Kenneth Hinds, 75-years-old, of Ashfield Avenue in Malton, North Yorkshire, was charged with nine counts of assaulting a girl under 16-years-old, and after a three-day trial was found guilty of all offences.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Crown Court for sentencing on 21 March 2025.

Detective Constable Stephen Bromby from our Protecting Vulnerable People Unit said: “We do not underestimate the impact this kind of crime had, and continues to have, on the two women who bravely came forward and reported the non-recent sexual abuse against them when they were both just young children.

“I’d like to thank the two women for coming forward, and for their support whilst we were building a case against Hinds. It has been a lengthy, and complex one, but it is thanks to their courage that he is being held accountable for his despicable sexual deviancy.

“We always treat cases of this nature with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity and would encourage anyone who has been a victim of recent or non-recent sexual abuse, or anyone who believes someone they know is suffering at the hands of a man like Hinds, to please tell someone.

“You can report crimes of this nature via our non-emergency number 101, or always call 999 in an emergency. There are also a number of independent support networks and partner agencies who can offer help, advice, and support, when you are ready.”