Malton police officer admits making more than 8,000 indecent images of children

Christopher Douglas Groom, 41, from Malton, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday May 18 when he pleaded guilty to making 8,707 Category C indecent photos between

December 2014 and November 2021.

Prosecutor Angela Terenzini said Groom was arrested on December 16 last year when police searched his home and seized a computer tower and a mobile phone.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Douglas Groom appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Examination of the devices revealed sexual-abuse images of children.

Groom was quizzed by police and in his first interview provided a prepared statement.

In his second interview, he remained silent.

Ms Terenzini said there was no evidence that Groom had distributed any of the images to like-minded individuals.

District judge Richard Kitson adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report.

Groom, of Main Street, Claxton, will be back before the court on June 14 either for sentence or for his case to be transferred to the Crown Court.