News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Malton police release CCTV images of man following theft of health products

Police in Malton have issued CCTV images of a man they need to speak to following the theft of more than £100 worth of health products from the World Wide Shopping Mall on Chancery Lane, Malton.
By Louise French
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:34 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 15:34 GMT
Police in Malton have released images of a man they would like to speak toPolice in Malton have released images of a man they would like to speak to
Police in Malton have released images of a man they would like to speak to

The theft occurred between 10.30am and 10.45am on Monday November 20.

Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Kennerley.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230220781.