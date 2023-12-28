Malton police release CCTV images of man following theft of health products
Police in Malton have issued CCTV images of a man they need to speak to following the theft of more than £100 worth of health products from the World Wide Shopping Mall on Chancery Lane, Malton.
The theft occurred between 10.30am and 10.45am on Monday November 20.
Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Kennerley.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230220781.