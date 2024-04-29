A man is due to appear in court after the death of a woman in Malton

Detectives investigating the incident have charged a 47-year-old Malton man, who was known to Ms Welford, with murder.

He is due to appear at court on Monday April 29.

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page said: “Our thoughts are with Lisa’s family and friends at this very sad time.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have charged a 47-year-old man with murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand the disruption and distress it has caused locally, and I want to thank the community for their patience and support as we continue to investigate this isolated incident.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation then please contact us.”

To provide information email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.