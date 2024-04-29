Malton river death woman named as man is charged with murder

North Yorkshire Police has named a woman who died after being pulled from the River Derwent at Malton on Wednesday, April 24, as 49-year-old Lisa Welford from Malton.
By Louise French
Published 29th Apr 2024, 07:54 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 07:55 BST
A man is due to appear in court after the death of a woman in MaltonA man is due to appear in court after the death of a woman in Malton
Detectives investigating the incident have charged a 47-year-old Malton man, who was known to Ms Welford, with murder.

He is due to appear at court on Monday April 29.

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page said: “Our thoughts are with Lisa’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“We have charged a 47-year-old man with murder.

“We understand the disruption and distress it has caused locally, and I want to thank the community for their patience and support as we continue to investigate this isolated incident.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation then please contact us.”

To provide information email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Quote 12240071802 when providing any information.