Man, 20, arrested after Christmas tree vandalised in Scarborough town centre

Picture by Richard Ponter

The damage was reported to police by CCTV operators in the early hours of today, Friday November 8, and North Yorkshire Police officers attended immediately and arrested a 20-year-old man nearby on suspicion of criminal damage.

The suspect remains in custody at this time, while police enquiries continue.

The recently erected Christmas tree, which was to provide a focal point for the town’s forthcoming Christmas celebrations on Westborough, can no longer be used due to the damage sustained.

Picture by Richard Ponter

Sandra Rees, Scarborough Borough Council Community Safety and Safeguarding Manager, said: “The private sector led Town Centre Christmas Steering Group has worked extremely

hard to put on a fantastic line up of Christmas celebrations. The contemporary style tree, which had only just been erected and was still to be decorated, would have created a

stunning centrepiece for the town’s shopping area.

“It is really sickening that some people have no regard for the efforts being made to ensure Scarborough looks at its best for Christmas. We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour and will continue to work closely with North Yorkshire Police to stamp it out and ensure those responsible are held to account.”

Picture by Richard Ponter

The tree will be removed from the precinct while the Scarborough Town Centre Christmas Steering Group tries to progress an alternative solution.

Sue Anderson Brown, Chair of the Scarborough Town Centre Christmas Steering Group, said: “It is very disappointing that this incident has happened. However we are working really