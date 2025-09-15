Man, 25, seriously injured in alleged assault outside pub in Bridlington

A man sustained serious injuries in an attack outside a Bridlington pub.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following reports of an altercation outside a pub on Marlborough Terrace, at around 1am on Sunday September 14.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries as a result of the alleged attack.

Officers attended the scene and arrested three men.

Following lines of enquiries, another man was arrested yesterday afternoon in connection with the reported assault.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Another 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 32-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the investigation, on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and affray.

If anyone witnessed the incident, or has any information or that may assist officers with their ongoing enquiries please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference number 25*129141.