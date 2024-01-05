Man, 27, punched in face 'numerous times' in assault outside Pickering pub
A 27-year-old man was punched in the face numerous times in an assault outside The Bay Horse Inn at Pickering.
The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Wednesday January 3.
The victim suffered minor injuries but did not seek medical attention.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information.
If you can assist the investigation, email [email protected] or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lewis Grainge.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240001746.