Man, 28, arrested following spate of early morning vehicle thefts around Whitby

The 28-year-old from Middlesbrough is also under investigation for going equipped for theft after officers found bolt cutters in a rucksack, possession of an offensive weapon in the form of knuckledusters, and possession of a Class C drug.

He was arrested in the West Cliff Car Park on Royal Crescent just after 4am.

This followed multiple reports to the police of suspicious activity and vehicle theft incidents in the town.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested after a series of vehicle thefts around Whitby.

These include:

3.21am – three men on two motorcycles, wearing rucksacks and carrying bolt cutters, were seen riding out of Larpool Lane Industrial Estate before heading down Church Street and over the Swing Bridge. They then went the wrong way up Skinner Street

3.26am – a black Suzuki motorcycle was taken from Church Square, near St Hilda’s Church, on the West Cliff. A Ford Focus car is damaged in an attempted break-in. A grey hatchback car is spotted at the scene

3.44am – a black Honda scooter was stolen from Crescent Avenue at around 3.20am. The owner tracked it to the nearby Registry Office and takes it home

5.35am – black Honda scooter stolen from Normanby Terrace and the owner tracked it and recovered it from the West Cliff Car Park

8.13am – a motorcycle was loaded into a white Ford Transit van, believed to have been stolen from Houghton-le-Spring, near the Beyond Housing site on Green Lane, East Side. The van left the town on the A171 towards Guisborough

9.47am – a moped was found dumped at Whitby Rugby Club on White Leys Road. It had been stolen overnight from East Way

Enquiries are ongoing with Durham Constabulary regarding these thefts and with Northumbria Police about the stolen van from Houghton-le-Spring.

The owners have been contacted.

Following questioning, the man has been released on conditional bail.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.