Man, 33, facing five charges following robbery incidents in Bridlington

A man has been charged following reports of robberies in Bridlington.

Friday, 13th May 2022, 11:46 am
A police spokesman said the charges follow three incidents in Bridlington.

Richard Patten, 33, of no fixed abode, has been charged with three counts of robbery and two counts of possession of a bladed weapon.

“The first is reported to have taken place on Wednesday, May 4, when a taxi driver is believed to have collected a man at approximately 12:40pm.

“Whilst inside the taxi, the man is alleged to have threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money.

“The second took place at around 3.30pm on Sunday, May 8, when we were called to reports of a robbery at a shop on Lansdowne Road.

“The third incident occurred at around 10:35pm on the following day (Monday, May 9), when a taxi driver was allegedly threatened and robbed.

“The man has been remanded to prison to appear at court at a later date.”