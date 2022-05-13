Man, 33, facing five charges following robbery incidents in Bridlington

Richard Patten, 33, of no fixed abode, has been charged with three counts of robbery and two counts of possession of a bladed weapon.
A police spokesman said: “The charges follow three incidents in Bridlington.
“The first is reported to have taken place on Wednesday, May 4, when a taxi driver is believed to have collected a man at approximately 12:40pm.
“Whilst inside the taxi, the man is alleged to have threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money.
“The second took place at around 3.30pm on Sunday, May 8, when we were called to reports of a robbery at a shop on Lansdowne Road.
“The third incident occurred at around 10:35pm on the following day (Monday, May 9), when a taxi driver was allegedly threatened and robbed.
“The man has been remanded to prison to appear at court at a later date.”