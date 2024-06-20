Man, 38, charged after assault in Eastfield, Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police is seeking further information on an assault which took place in Eastfield, Scarborough.

The incident happened on Dunn Grove at 5pm on Tuesday June 18 – a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, charged and remanded in custody.

Police are now appealing for information about anybody who may have witnessed this incident and particularly appealing for an individual who is believed to have intervened at the time.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 183 Exley, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.