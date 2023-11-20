News you can trust since 1882
Man, 39, made subject of Criminal Behaviour Order in Scarborough

Graham Bulman, aged 39, has been made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order in Scarborough.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Nov 2023, 10:21 GMT
North Yorkshire Police say he must not:

- Consume alcohol in any public place other than permitted licensed premises

- Be in possession of an open container of alcohol in a public place other than licensed premises (for five years from August 2023, within the area of Scarborough shown).

Breaching this order is a criminal offence, and should be reported to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, reference 12230118218.