Graham Bulman, aged 39, has been made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order in Scarborough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police say he must not:

- Consume alcohol in any public place other than permitted licensed premises

- Be in possession of an open container of alcohol in a public place other than licensed premises (for five years from August 2023, within the area of Scarborough shown).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...