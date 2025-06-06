Police are appealing for witnesses and information, including dashcam footage, following a serious collision on the junction of Westbourne Park with Seamer Road outside the Jehovah’s Witness Church.

North Yorkshire Police would like to speak to people who were in the Seamer Road area of Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

The incident occured at at around 9:25am Wednesday June 4 and involved a silver Volkswagen Transporter van and a male pedestrian aged 81.

Prior to the collision the van was travelling along Seamer Road towards Falsgrave Road.

A police spokesperson said: “Traffic was busy that morning and we are appealing to anyone who saw the van or the pedestrian prior to the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision itself and has not yet spoken to the police, and anyone who has dashcam footage of the pedestrian, the van or the collision, to please get in touch.

“If you can help, please email [email protected] and quote reference 12250100283.

“The injured man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver of the van will be interviewed in due course.”